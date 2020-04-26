Formerly of Palmer, Alaska- Michael V. Bezdon, 67, died suddenly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence in Dunnellon, FL. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 26, 1952 and was the son to the late Richard and Agnes (Niebrugge) Bezdon. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In 2008 Michael and his wife made their home in Dunnellon from Palmer, Alaska. He was retired with the Federal Aviation Administration. While he lived in Alaska he was a member of the Moose Lodge in Juneau, Alaska and head of the Union in Anchorage. In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, grilling and woodworking. Michael was very much loved by his family and will be dearly missed by all.
He leaves behind his wife of thirty seven years, Barbara Bezdon, Dunnellon; his son, Jordan Bezdon, Ocala, FL and his stepson, Michael Sanders, Lisle, IL; his stepdaughters, Lia Sanders, Hernando, FL and Paula Church, Fox Lake, IL; his brother, Mark Bezdon, IL; his sisters, Monica Cornell, IL and Marcia Snow, IL; his seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy to the family can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com
