Longtime Chugiak, Alaska, resident Michael Charles Gardino, 77, passed away on Sept. 29, 2019, from a three-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. A service will be held on Oct. 8, 2019, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 16300 Domain Lane in Eagle River, Alaska, at 1 p.m., and burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wasilla, Alaska. There will also be a Celebration of Life at the Palmer Train Depot, 610 South Valley Way in Palmer, Alaska, at 4 p.m., on the same date.

Mr. Gardino was born on Dec. 31, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., to Michael and Edith Gardino. He graduated from Grant High School in 1959. He married Phyllis Zarr on July 20, 1962, in McHenry, Ill.

He and his family came to Alaska in April 1974, where he worked on the trans-Alaska pipeline. Following that, he worked as a mechanical superintendent and was a member of Local 367 for the last 45 years. He officially retired in 2008, but continued to do consultant work through 2018.

He enjoyed participating in sporting clay competitions, flying, bird hunting, golfing, bowling and training his Labradors for hunting.

He was a member of St. Andrew's Parrish and the Birchwood Recreation and Shooting Park.

Mike's family wrote: "Mike had an incredible sense of humor, there was never a time he didn't have a joke to share, often leaving him laughing the hardest. He was known for being friendly and kind to everyone he met. He was driven by responsibility and worked hard to provide for his family."

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Gardino; and his two daughters, Susie Hooser (Dale) and Debbie Pratt (Eric). His son, Michael Joseph Gardino, tragically followed his dad in death. He had four siblings, Jim Gardino, Linda Marchini, Lee Gardino and Brian Gardino; five grandchildren, David Hooser, Nicole Rosevear, Dude Hooser, Lacey Hooser and Callie Pratt; five great-grandchildren, Hunter Hooser, Peyton Hooser, Lily Hooser, Blue Hooser and Sadie Rosevear. He is also survived by a large family of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Merle Gardino; and mother, Edith Stella Gardino.

The family asks that flower arrangements be sent to St. Andrew's Catholic Church.