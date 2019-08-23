Michael Dirks Sr. passed away in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, after a long-term illness.
Michael was born on Jan. 18, 1961, in Anchorage to Larry Dirks Sr. of Atka, Alaska, and Lydia Nevzoroff Dirks originally from Unalaska, Alaska. He grew up in Atka, where he lived the traditional Unangax subsistence lifestyle. Michael attended grammar school in Atka and attended high school in Adak, Alaska. He attended the Institute of Native American Art in Santa Fe, N.M., and was a skilled carver of Unangax style masks. His career included a variety of jobs on various construction projects throughout the Aleutian Islands. During his lifetime Michael resided in Atka, St. Paul, Unalaska and Anchorage. He enjoyed conversing on many topics with many types of people and always had a positive outlook on life and people.
Michael is survived by his three adult children: Adrian Dirks of St. Paul, Alaska, Michael Dirks Jr. residing in Anchorage and Lydia Dirks in Unalaska. He is also survived by his older siblings, Larry Dirks Jr., Moses L. Dirks and Barbara Dirks Shangin, all residing in Anchorage.
Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, beginning at 12 p.m., at the Northside Seventh-day Adventist Church, 204 West 10th Avenue in Anchorage. Burial service will take place at the City Cemetery, 535 East Ninth Avenue, at 3 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to Janssen Funeral Homes.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019