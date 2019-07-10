Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Wasilla Heritage Chapel 1015 South Check Street Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3840 Memorial service 6:00 PM New Grace Christian Church Memorial Gathering Following Services New Grace Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Biff Franklin, 18, of Palmer, Alaska, passed away at Mile 142 of the Sterling Highway as the result of a car crash on July 7, 2019. There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, July 12, 2019, at New Grace Christian Church at 6 p.m., with a reception immediately following the service.

Michael was born to J. Biff and M. Louise Franklin on Oct. 24, 2000. Michael was a proud graduate of the Alaska Military Youth Academy, class of 2019-1, 2nd Platoon "The Big Bears." Going from Cadet to a graduate was one of the proudest moments of his life. He was also a graduate of Valley Pathways, class of 2019.

He was working towards joining the United States

Michael was very goal-orientated and had a detailed plan for his life. He really loved the outdoors, hiked often, day or night, and often ran the mountains rather than hiking them. He completed Mount Marathon when he was 15 years old. Mike's family and friends were his world. He was full of facts and information, and would often share random facts with us. He also liked to correct you when you were wrong about something.

On July 6, 2019, Michael was in Homer, Alaska, with his family for his grandfather's memorial service. Shortly after he left for home, the crash occurred. Our family is comforted with the knowledge that he was met by his grandfather and entered Heaven to spend eternity with Jesus, who he very strongly believed in.

He is survived by his parents, Biff and Louise Franklin; and his five older sisters and their families: Stephanie Franklin, Ella and Max, Jennifer Murphy (Richard) Sophia, Noah and Chloe, Julianne Tibbe, (Jake), Janie, Axel and Naomi, Miranda Franklin, Hailey, Samantha Trinkle (Josh) and Bliss. He was also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents, and his very best friend Tim Pettit.

Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Winnie Franklin; and his maternal grandfather, Roger W. Bolton.

