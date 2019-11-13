Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Jack Nelson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Bayshore Clubhouse 3131 Amber Bay Loop Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Michael "Mike" Nelson passed away on Oct. 14, 2019, in Riverside, Calif.

Mike was born on April 8, 1947, in Storm Lake, Iowa, to Ralph Paul and Susan Jacqueline "Jackie" Nelson. Mike's parents were originally from Colorado, and they returned home for a short time before moving to Anchorage, Alaska, in1949, where they resided for nine years. As a child, Mike liked to play with his friends on the beach and high bluffs at Turnagain Arm. The children amused themselves there year-round, diving, swinging from ropes and building forts. They also loved to play broom hockey on neighbors' backyard ice rinks.

In the late 1950s, Paul and Jackie returned to Colorado, where they lived in Jackie's family home along the Cache La Poudre River in LaPorte. Mike enjoyed swimming in the river and teasing his younger sisters. He helped on the family farm, raising calves and butchering chickens. Mike was among the first class of seniors to graduate from the new Poudre High School in Fort Collins in 1965. He then attended Colorado State University for a short time, before enlisting in the Navy in 1967.

After completing basic training, Mike attended aerographer school at Lemoore Naval Air Station in California. He was soon stationed in Guam, where he served as a Typhoon Tracker in the Airborne Early Warning Squadron1 (VW-1). The squadron operated weather reconnaissance flights over the Pacific from Japan to Singapore. They also performed night-time early warning missions over the Gulf of Tonkin in support of combat operations, flying in and out of Da Nang and Chu Lai, Vietnam.

After honorably serving his country for four years, Mike returned to Fort Collins and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in agronomy from CSU in 1975. Soon after his discharge, Mike visited a Navy buddy in Torrance, Calif., and met the love of his life, Joyce Rose, at a neighborhood gathering. Joyce, and her sons, Todd and Mark, soon became an important part of Mike's life.

For nearly 20 years, Mike divided his time between California, Alaska, and Colorado, working in a wide variety of interesting jobs and industries, including dairy farming, gold mining, baggage handling, airport security, real estate, landscaping and general office support for Peter Kiewit Sons Inc. during the construction of the trans-Alaska Pipeline. Mike found his true calling when he was hired as a firefighter for the Anchorage Fire Department in 1981.

In 1984, his California girl and her youngest son, Mark, took the leap - joining Mike in Alaska, where they lived in Peter's Creek. Mike was promoted to Engineer at the fire department in 1985. He and his lovely bride were married in 1987. After serving his community as a first responder for nearly 20 years, Mike retired in 1999.

He and Joyce designed and built a custom home on Anderson Lake in Wasilla, Alaska, and moved there in 2005. They both enjoyed the wildlife and bird watching on their lakefront property. Mike continued his education and earned his Aircraft, Airframe and Powerplant (A & P) license from the University of Alaska Anchorage in 2006.

Mike's hobbies and interests were many. He was a licensed pilot and proud owner of a 1947 Stinson Voyager. He enjoyed snow machines, ATVs, RVs, boats, trucks, Harley Davidson motorcycles, photography, skiing, ice hockey, music, fishing, jogging and hiking. Mike watched all types of sports and was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies and L.A. Dodgers. Mike and Joyce made frequent trips to California and Colorado to visit family. They enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii and at the Colorado River. They also traveled to Germany and Washington, D.C.

Mike will be remembered for his generosity, patience, kindness, sense of humor and his genuine interest and concern for others.

Mike was preceded in death by his stepson, Mark Rose; his father, Paul Nelson; and his sister, Paula Kothe. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Nelson; stepson and daughter-in-law, Todd and Cynthia Rose; grandchildren, Justin (Aricelli) and Jenny Rose; mother, Jackie Nelson; sister, Jill Hahn; nephews, Morgan Kothe (Lauren), Andrew Hahn (Tia) and Mitchell Hahn (Shannon); and great-nephew, Andersen Hahn.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Bayshore Clubhouse, 3131 Amber Bay Loop, Anchorage, AK 99515. Light refreshments will be served immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ,





