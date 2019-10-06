Michael Joseph Gardino (1964 - 2019)
  "We are so sorry for the loss of Mike. He was a dear friend." - Barbara Brunnhoelzl-Kuhn
    - Barbara Brunnhoelzl-Kuhn
  "Mike was a great friend and person to me for the 12 years I..." - Stephanie Carpenter
    - Stephanie Carpenter
  "We are so very sorry to hear of your loss. Thoughts and..." - John & Diane Stojak (Gardino)
    - John & Diane Stojak (Gardino)
  "...One of the finest men that I have ever known. This..." - michele mccullough
    - michele mccullough
Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home
11621 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage, AK
99515
(907)-344-1497
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
16300 Domain Lane
Eagle River, AK
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Palmer Train Depot
610 S Valley Way
Palmer, AK
View Map
Longtime Alaska resident Michael Joseph Gardino, 55, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, from a battle with small cell lung cancer. A service will be held on Oct. 8, 2019, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 16300 Domain Lane in Eagle River, Alaska, at 1 p.m. There will also be a Celebration of Life at the Palmer Train Depot, 610 South Valley Way in Palmer, Alaska, at 4 p.m., on the same date.
Mr. Gardino was born on May 8, 1964, in Waukegan, Ill., to Michael and Phyllis Gardino.
As a young boy, he and his family came to Alaska in April 1974. He graduated from Chugiak High School in 1982. Following graduation, he worked as a plumber and pipefitter and, like his father, was a member of Local 367.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmachining, walking his dog, hiking, hunting and cooking Alaska game recipes.
Michael's family wrote: "Michael was very kind-hearted and would give anyone the shirt off his back. As a young boy, all the way through his life, he was known for a great sense of humor, just like his father. Michael loved his outdoor Alaskan lifestyle on his own slice of paradise in Trapper Creek. He cherished his dogs who went everywhere with him."
He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Gardino; and two sisters, Susie Hooser (Dale) and Debbie Pratt (Eric). He is also survived by a large family of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Charles Gardino.
The family asks that flower arrangements be sent to St. Andrew's Catholic Church.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
