Longtime Alaska resident Michael Joseph Gardino, 55, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, from a battle with small cell lung cancer. A service will be held on Oct. 8, 2019, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 16300 Domain Lane in Eagle River, Alaska, at 1 p.m. There will also be a Celebration of Life at the Palmer Train Depot, 610 South Valley Way in Palmer, Alaska, at 4 p.m., on the same date.

Mr. Gardino was born on May 8, 1964, in Waukegan, Ill., to Michael and Phyllis Gardino.

As a young boy, he and his family came to Alaska in April 1974. He graduated from Chugiak High School in 1982. Following graduation, he worked as a plumber and pipefitter and, like his father, was a member of Local 367.

He enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmachining, walking his dog, hiking, hunting and cooking Alaska game recipes.

Michael's family wrote: "Michael was very kind-hearted and would give anyone the shirt off his back. As a young boy, all the way through his life, he was known for a great sense of humor, just like his father. Michael loved his outdoor Alaskan lifestyle on his own slice of paradise in Trapper Creek. He cherished his dogs who went everywhere with him."

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Gardino; and two sisters, Susie Hooser (Dale) and Debbie Pratt (Eric). He is also survived by a large family of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Charles Gardino.

The family asks that flower arrangements be sent to St. Andrew's Catholic Church.