Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael L. Alexander. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Visitation 1:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael L. Alexander, 69, returned home to the Lord on Dec. 1, 2019. He was surrounded by his loved ones and embraced by an enormous outpouring of love and prayers from loved ones that weren't able to be by his side.

Michael was born in New York City, where he lived until he joined the United States

Michael was a steadfast supporter of the adage "each one, teach one." He believed in sharing his knowledge and did so by mentoring others, including at-risk youths.

Michael added Spanish and Yupik as secondary languages. He loved music and had learned to play the drums, keyboard and guitar. He was interested in Native spirituality and held in high regard the honor of being invited into an Alaskan Native group who shared with him the holiness of sacred drumming. The oneness with the hand drum was an essence of peace for him.

Michael was well respected, as he was a no-nonsense man of his word. He is loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in home going by his father, Milton Lucas; mother and father, M. Marie and William L. Alexander; grandparents; and aunts.

He is survived by sisters, Brandi and Toscha; his children, Michael, William, Michael II and their wives; uncles; cousins; nieces; grandchildren; and a host of friends.

A visitation will be held at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage, Alaska, for family and friends on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m.



Michael L. Alexander, 69, returned home to the Lord on Dec. 1, 2019. He was surrounded by his loved ones and embraced by an enormous outpouring of love and prayers from loved ones that weren't able to be by his side.Michael was born in New York City, where he lived until he joined the United States Army and served his country in Vietnam. Education was a passion with Michael - he received diplomas in several disciplines, including paralegal. He excelled as a legal researcher and worked as such until his death.Michael was a steadfast supporter of the adage "each one, teach one." He believed in sharing his knowledge and did so by mentoring others, including at-risk youths.Michael added Spanish and Yupik as secondary languages. He loved music and had learned to play the drums, keyboard and guitar. He was interested in Native spirituality and held in high regard the honor of being invited into an Alaskan Native group who shared with him the holiness of sacred drumming. The oneness with the hand drum was an essence of peace for him.Michael was well respected, as he was a no-nonsense man of his word. He is loved dearly and will be greatly missed.He is preceded in home going by his father, Milton Lucas; mother and father, M. Marie and William L. Alexander; grandparents; and aunts.He is survived by sisters, Brandi and Toscha; his children, Michael, William, Michael II and their wives; uncles; cousins; nieces; grandchildren; and a host of friends.A visitation will be held at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage, Alaska, for family and friends on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close