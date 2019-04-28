Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory 3015 North Oracle Road Tucson , AZ 85705 (520)-888-7470 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of an exceptional and unforgettable person, Mike Rose. Mike passed away on April 15, 2019, at home in Tucson, Ariz., surrounded by his family, after a long, brave battle with heart failure.

Mike was born on July 5, 1950, in Vancouver, Wash., to Adeline Wachowski and Donald Martin. He spent his first 14 years in Washington state and moved with his family to Anchorage, Alaska in 1965. Although he was reluctant to leave Washington, he grew to love Alaska with all of his heart, and resided there until 2005, when he retired to Tucson. Until recently, he continued to spend his summers at his cabin near Sterling, Alaska, on the Kenai Peninsula.

Mike was in the first graduating class of Dimond High School in Anchorage in 1968, and was a forward on the varsity basketball team. He was an excellent player and truly loved the game. He was an avid fan of the Arizona Wildcats for many years and took great pleasure in watching their games with family and friends. He also enjoyed golfing with friends in the Tucson area for many years.

Mike attended University of Idaho, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in education, and later completed a master's degree in safety science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Mike taught high school in Anchorage for a short time before returning to the Bureau of Land Management, where he began working as an emergency

Since childhood, Mike was a passionate and talented fisherman and spent many joyous days fishing on the Kenai River and throughout Alaska. But his greatest passion was his family. Mike married Randy Ploesser in 1983, in Anchorage, where they raised two daughters. Mike was the best husband and father anyone could ask for, and spent much of his time fishing and four-wheeling with his girls at their cabin.

Mike is survived by his wife of 36 years, Randy; his daughters, Jessica Rose and Jamie Rose; his sister, Corlene Rose (Terry Muehlenbach); and stepbrother, Glen Rose (Diana). He is also survived by his in-laws, Pat and Alison Hurd and Alan Ploesser; nephews, Jeff, Ben, Jack and Paul; nieces, Janice, Kelley, Kristine and Betty; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adeline and Donald; his brothers, Bob Rose and Daryl Rose; and his sister, Donna Shade.

Mike was an extraordinary person who touched many lives with his kind heart, adventurous spirit and lively sense of humor. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Mike was a true hero. We will never forget his knowing wink and the twinkle in his eye.

Our family would like to thank Louis Weiss and Ryan Harter for their help in caring for Mike in his last days.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date in Sterling. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019

