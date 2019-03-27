|
Michael "Mike" Quarrella, age 86, passed away on March 11, 2019, at home in Anchorage, Alaska, marking the end of a life fully lived. A memorial will be held on April 7, 2019, at a family friend's home. Mike was born on July 24, 1932, in Slidell, La.
Mike joined the Navy very young. In 1950, he traveled to Alaska, which he fell in love with, and in 1952 he moved there. In 1957, he became an ordained Baptist Minister. Over the years he officiated many weddings for family and friends. He believed in continuing education and owned several businesses, which included electronic repair, jeweler, lapidary, mountain man and Native American art and supplies. He made so many beautiful pieces of jewelry and sold them at fairs and jewelry shows, where he made many good friends. He loved to travel and the outdoors. Later in life, he studied naturopathic medicine and helped many with his knowledge. He earned his wings to heaven and will be greatly missed.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Pascal and Leola (Vaughn) Quarrella; his two siblings, Pascal and Millie; his infant son, Michael Jr.; and two grandsons, David and Michael.
He is survived by nine children, Linda (John) Carr of Albertville, Ala., Pamela (Bob) McDonald of Buckeye, Ariz., Julia (Jerry) King of Squim, Wash., Leola (Eric) Masters of Tok, Alaska, Odessa Quarrella of Salem, Ore., Chris (Becky) Quarrella of Renton, Wash., Jessica (Josh) Kellar of Sandpoint, Idaho, Aaron Quarrella of Anchorage, Alaska, and Pascal (Allison) Quarrella of Pipestone, Minn.; and 21 grandchildren, Joseph, Bruce, Nicole, Amy, Jamie, Jennifer, Gary, Rachel, Alex, Henry, Brandy, Niaobi, Quinlan, Emmy, Katrina, Angelia, Rowan, Zayden, Dax, Cooper and Evelina; and 15 great-grandchildren, Candace, Jorge, Sabin, Mateo, Jaxen, Israel, Genevieve, Lea, Baer, Forrest, Calvin, Elijah, Harmony, Faith and Grace.
Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage, AK 99501
907-279-5477
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|