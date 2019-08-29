Michael Dean Ryerson died at Providence Hospital on Aug. 19, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 66.
Mike was born on Sept. 28, 1952, in Forest City, Iowa, to Herb and Agnes Ryerson. He was the second youngest of 11 children. Mike moved to Alaska, in 1980, in pursuit of adventure.
Mike was a dedicated musician with a passion for the guitar. He traveled throughout the Midwest and Alaska playing in several bands, including Keyhole Crossing, The Hebrew Lovelamp, The Sportin' Woodies and The Detroit Dawgs. He also loved fishing and spending time outdoors. He'll be remembered for his quiet, gentle spirit and his dry sense of humor.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Chelsea Ryerson; brothers, Tom of Eagan, Minn., Ray of Garner, Iowa, and Jon of Nichols, Iowa; and longtime partner, Tinker Ryerson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Agnes; son, Ian Ryerson; and siblings, JoAnn, Donna, Sandy, Ron, Mary, Jerome and Doug.
Arrangements entrusted to Legacy Funeral Home.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019