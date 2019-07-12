Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Odum Hangar at the Alaska Aviation Museum Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Benton Harbor Mich., Michael, known as Scott to friends and family, moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1980 to pursue his life's passions of geology, conservation, wildlife and the outdoors. Scott died suddenly near Moose Pass, Alaska, on June 28, 2019.

Scott, 73, and his 69-year-old wife, Jean Tam, are well-known in the conservation and wildlife community in Anchorage. A Celebration of Life for them both is planned for Friday, July 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., in the Odum Hangar at the Alaska Aviation Museum, with memorial tributes at 6 p.m.

Scott spent his childhood in St. Joseph, Mich., and graduated from Berrien Springs High School in 1964. He graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor's degree in biology in 1968. He attained a master's degree in geology from the University of Missouri in 1976, and a Ph.D. in geo-morphology from the University of Maryland in 1980. He moved to Anchorage in 1980, and was employed to work on the trans-Alaska pipeline. He later worked as a Geologist with the State of Alaska and retired in 2007.

Scott met his soul mate and love of his life while working for the State of Alaska and they married on June 22, 1991. They traveled extensively and made friends around the globe. They were both active with the Alaska Conservation Foundation and Scott was an adjunct professor at the University of Alaska, member of the Alaskan Airman's Association, and was the current President of the Lake Hood Pilot's Association.

Scott is predeceased by his older brother, David Christy; and father, Charles Christy.

He is survived by his mother, Marvel Christy of Stevensville, Mich.; sisters, Cheryl Stacey of Berrien Springs, Mich., Cynthia Weill of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Jane Glass of Benton Harbor, Mich.; brothers Douglas Christy of St. Joseph, and Ronald Christy of Covert, Mich.; and nieces and nephews in Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Alaska Conservation Foundation. Born in Benton Harbor Mich., Michael, known as Scott to friends and family, moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1980 to pursue his life's passions of geology, conservation, wildlife and the outdoors. Scott died suddenly near Moose Pass, Alaska, on June 28, 2019.Scott, 73, and his 69-year-old wife, Jean Tam, are well-known in the conservation and wildlife community in Anchorage. A Celebration of Life for them both is planned for Friday, July 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., in the Odum Hangar at the Alaska Aviation Museum, with memorial tributes at 6 p.m.Scott spent his childhood in St. Joseph, Mich., and graduated from Berrien Springs High School in 1964. He graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor's degree in biology in 1968. He attained a master's degree in geology from the University of Missouri in 1976, and a Ph.D. in geo-morphology from the University of Maryland in 1980. He moved to Anchorage in 1980, and was employed to work on the trans-Alaska pipeline. He later worked as a Geologist with the State of Alaska and retired in 2007.Scott met his soul mate and love of his life while working for the State of Alaska and they married on June 22, 1991. They traveled extensively and made friends around the globe. They were both active with the Alaska Conservation Foundation and Scott was an adjunct professor at the University of Alaska, member of the Alaskan Airman's Association, and was the current President of the Lake Hood Pilot's Association.Scott is predeceased by his older brother, David Christy; and father, Charles Christy.He is survived by his mother, Marvel Christy of Stevensville, Mich.; sisters, Cheryl Stacey of Berrien Springs, Mich., Cynthia Weill of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Jane Glass of Benton Harbor, Mich.; brothers Douglas Christy of St. Joseph, and Ronald Christy of Covert, Mich.; and nieces and nephews in Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Arizona.In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Alaska Conservation Foundation. Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close