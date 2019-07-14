Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Sunny Knik Chapel Mile 14 Knik Road Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Walter Stephan passed away on July 6, 2019, after a long battle with cancer, just shy of his 76th birthday. Mike, always full of ideas, optimism and enthusiastic energy, was surrounded by his loving family to the end. Mike, knowing the time was near, took comfort in Psalm 23 and the knowledge that he would soon meet his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Maintaining these qualities that served him well in life, Mike created a legacy in business and road construction lasting more than 60 years. With an undeterred entrepreneurial spirit, his most notable ventures were Stephan & Sons Landscaping and Trucking as well as Land and Cabins. A graduate of West Anchorage High, Mike enjoyed dog mushing, travel and playing pinochle, along with numerous family activities. Known to be extraordinarily helpful and giving to anyone in need, he never met a stranger. He was a true inspiration and will be missed by many.

Preceded in death by his brother, Pat; and father, Walt; Mike is survived by his mother, LaPriel; sister, Susan; brother, Shawn; his daughters, Kimberly, Stacey, Rebecka and Anna; his sons, Michael "Wally," Walter and Moses; his stepson, Travis; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Twana Cooper, his partner of 20 years, provided faithful, loving and constant care.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Sunny Knik Chapel, Mile 14 Knik Road in Wasilla, Alaska, followed by fellowship and refreshments. Pastor Duane Guisinger and Mike's nephew, Aaron Nolan, will be officiating. A family burial was at Angelus Park Cemetery Anchorage.



Michael Walter Stephan passed away on July 6, 2019, after a long battle with cancer, just shy of his 76th birthday. Mike, always full of ideas, optimism and enthusiastic energy, was surrounded by his loving family to the end. Mike, knowing the time was near, took comfort in Psalm 23 and the knowledge that he would soon meet his Savior, Jesus Christ.Maintaining these qualities that served him well in life, Mike created a legacy in business and road construction lasting more than 60 years. With an undeterred entrepreneurial spirit, his most notable ventures were Stephan & Sons Landscaping and Trucking as well as Land and Cabins. A graduate of West Anchorage High, Mike enjoyed dog mushing, travel and playing pinochle, along with numerous family activities. Known to be extraordinarily helpful and giving to anyone in need, he never met a stranger. He was a true inspiration and will be missed by many.Preceded in death by his brother, Pat; and father, Walt; Mike is survived by his mother, LaPriel; sister, Susan; brother, Shawn; his daughters, Kimberly, Stacey, Rebecka and Anna; his sons, Michael "Wally," Walter and Moses; his stepson, Travis; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Twana Cooper, his partner of 20 years, provided faithful, loving and constant care.Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Sunny Knik Chapel, Mile 14 Knik Road in Wasilla, Alaska, followed by fellowship and refreshments. Pastor Duane Guisinger and Mike's nephew, Aaron Nolan, will be officiating. A family burial was at Angelus Park Cemetery Anchorage. Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close