Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338

Mike passed at peace, an optimist and grateful to the very end, at home after a long and brave battle with cancer.

Owning Mike Warner Printing for more than 30 years, he was an accomplished artist and published writer. The third time was the charm with his true love Dottie who would hold his hand, hold her tongue and roll her eyes. When Mike would do something dumb, she would tell them, "He's a MENSA you know?" They loved skiing, taking cruises and calling Loreto Bay, Mexico, home the past 15 winters.

Mike lived in life's "crosshairs." Spending weeks in the hospital for eating a glass Christmas ornament, being attacked by a dog and then falling from a moving car rounded out his first five years with his sister Patty by his side. He was an avid rodeo rider - he won his last karate tournament at age 57 - and his time with the 82nd Airborne gave his angels little rest. Dottie had a placard in his car reminding him, "Drive no faster than your guardian angel can fly." Being a devout Catholic and in the right place at the right time, he received a personal blessing by the Pope in 1981.

Mike was the youngest Eagle Scout in New York at 14; a New York Scholar and recipient of a New York four-year academic scholarship; and attended St. Lawrence University in Sigma Alpha Epsilon and later attended University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Mike was welcomed into heaven by his parents, Margaret and Hank Warner; his loving wife, Dottie; and the many angels wanting to collect overtime.

Mike is survived by his sister, Patty with her husband, Joe Norris and her children, Chris Roach and Margaret Gleckler; Mike's daughter, Wendy Griffin of Marietta, Ga., and her children, Keith and Courtney; Mike also leaves his daughter, Julie with her husband, Chip Edwards of Abilene, Texas, and their boys, Glenn and Auggie, who learned many life lessons from "PopPop."

As Dottie always said, "You're a good man Mikey!"

In accordance with his wishes, no service will be held at this time. His family will plan a dedication of a bench at the zoo where he and Dottie would spend many summer afternoons. Please enjoy his full bio at



