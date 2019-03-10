Michelle Lee Farley, 50, passed away at Alaska Regional Hospital from complication due to multiple organ failure on Feb. 27, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Michelle was born on Nov. 29, 1968, in Dixon, Ill., daughter to Wayne S. Volk and Nikki L. Smith. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas, where she met her husband, Geoffrey Layne Farley. They later married in Lawrence, Kan., on June 29, 1991. They moved to Alaska on Sept. 29, 2008, becoming Chugiak residents.
Michelle enjoyed singing in a choir, hiking, camping, scouting, reading (science fiction, fantasy and fiction), dollhouses (building, decorating and furnishing), frogs and Muppets.
The family wrote: "She enjoyed babysitting, air shows and reading to her granddaughter and family friends' children. She fiercely loved her children and being a Grandma."
Immediate family survivors include her husband, Geoffrey Layne Farly; son, Zachary Farley; daughters, Natasha McCleery, Sydney Farley and Caitlyn Farley; future son-in-law, Mitchell Dubois; son-in-law, Jason McCleery; and granddaughter, Aria DuBois.
A visitation will be from 1200 until 1400 on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Janssen's Eagle River Funeral Home, 16421 Brooks Loop in Eagle River, Alaska. Interment will follow at 1430 at Fort Richardson National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted with Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.
Janssen's Eagle River Funeral Home
16421 Brooks Loop Road
Eagle River, AK 99577
907-696-3741
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019