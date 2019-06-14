Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Bennett. View Sign Service Information Our Lady Of Guadalupe Parish 3900 Wisconsin St Anchorage, AK 99517 (907) 245-1600 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral 3900 Wisconsin Street Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Alaskan Mildred "Millie" Bennett, 89, died peacefully on March 14, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Mille was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 15, 1929, and grew up in the depression era on a farm in Illinois. Millie became a nurse and later joined the U.S. Air Force as a nurse, where she met and married her husband Charles, a U.S. Air Force pilot. They moved to Alaska in 1959, and made their home in Anchorage. Millie wore many hats outside of mother, she designed homes that were built by her husband Charles then she sold them as the Realtor. She was a gifted crafts person who always loved doing creative projects. She sang with Sweet Adeline's chorus, enjoyed quilting/sewing, gardening and visiting friends and family.

She found her calling as board member and Treasurer for One More Time Thrift Store for more than 20 years, whose proceeds went to fund the construction of Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral in Anchorage. She was a kind and generous spirit who was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by three sons, Michael A. Bennett and Kevin T. Bennett, both of Anchorage and Charles E. Bennett Jr. of Bonaire, Ga.; and her grandchildren, Kelie Thomas, Cambria Lewis and Thorin White, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Ned Adams; her brother, George; and her husband, Charles E. Bennett.

A Catholic mass will be held in her honor Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral, 3900 Wisconsin Street in Anchorage. A potluck style reception will follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1685, 1200 West 33rd Avenue. She will be buried in a private ceremony at the national cemetery on Fort Richardson alongside her husband Charles.

