Service Information All Saints Episcopal Church 545 W 8th Ave Anchorage, AK 99501 (907) 279-3924 Service 12:00 PM All Saint's Episcopal Church Graveside service 2:00 PM St. Angelus Memorial Park

Alaskan Pioneer, Minnie Kimura, 96, passed away on Dec., 23, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Cordova, Alaska, her parents were Keizo and Chiyo Mitamura. Minnie had four siblings: Tommy, Jimmy, Anna and Amy.

Minnie married William Y. Kimura and raised their children in Anchorage. William and Minnie became business owners and were well-known in the art community throughout the Lower 48.

Minnie loved her family and friends and was a role model for many Alaskans due to her notable loyalty for serving the community. She was a dedicated Cub and Boy Scout leader for many years. Minnie also served on the Altar Guild and as a Pledge Secretary for the All Saint's Episcopal Church in Anchorage for decades. For most of her life she spent quality time boating and fishing with her family and friends, especially in Homer, Kenai, Seward and Valdez, Alaska.

Minnie knew how to bake to perfection and the aroma from her cooking often found her house filled with neighbors, friends and family alike. An avid gardener, her house was surrounded by beautiful flowers each summer. Minnie's sewing and needlework skills were outstanding. She was mindful in making every holiday and birthday special for all that knew her. Her selfless and adoring nature is often a topic of gratefulness from all lucky enough to have known this incredibly gracious woman.

Later in life, Grandma Minnie best enjoyed playing board games and cards with her youngest grandson, and listening and encouraging him as he practiced piano. Her heart was genuine and kind and this was evident by the enthusiasm she demonstrated whenever her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were by her side.

Minnie is preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Christopher; and son-in-law, Ty. She is survived by her children, Kerry, Patty and John; daughters-in-law, Betty and Susie; grandchildren, Gregory, Michelle, Robert, James, Ken, Lee, Missy, Christy, Monica, Johnny, Tonia and Dennis; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; relatives and friends.

Minnie will always be remembered, dearly missed and her legacy will carry on: in Faith, with Strength in Character and Kindness, just as Minnie Kimura upheld, her entire life. Our Beloved Minnie, highly respected pioneer of Alaska.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at All Saint's Episcopal Church, at noon. Graveside service will follow at St. Angelus Memorial Park at 2 p.m.

