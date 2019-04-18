Obituary Guest Book View Sign

"Lines of latitude run east and west but are measured 90 degrees north of the equator and 90 degrees south of the equator; Lines of longitude run north and south but are measured 180 degrees east of the prime meridian and 180 degrees west of the prime meridian." With this statement, Monty Richardson would start his junior high geography classes. "By knowing this information," he said, "you'll always know where you are in the world."

On March 29, 2019, Monty Richardson charted his last course and started his eternal journey.

Monty Richardson was born on Jan. 25, 1918, in a rural house outside of Mammoth Spring, Ark., to William and Earmel Richardson. Monty was the third oldest child of a family that would grow to six children. As a baby, he survived the Spanish Influenza pandemic which swept the world during the time during and after World War I.

His father, an entrepreneur and businessman, moved the family to the Oklahoma oil boom town of Carter Nine and later to Shidler, Okla., where Monty would graduate from high school. His father again moved the family to Langley, Okla., the site of a hydroelectric project where his father started several businesses which would support the construction. Monty worked with his father and mother in these business endeavors. When World War II broke out, Monty tried to join the military effort but was ruled 4F by the draft board due to a lifelong eye condition which gave him limited vision in one eye. He would then contribute to the war effort by working in the shipyards and airplane manufacturing plants in Washington's Puget Sound.

When the war was over, Monty returned to Langley, where he would meet the love of his life, Florita Fleming, a local school teacher who, with her mother, rented a house from his father. On June 8, 1947, Monty and Florita would marry and in 1948, their eldest child, a son, Philip was born. After a stint working in construction, Monty started his educational journey to become a teacher by attending colleges in Oklahoma. He and Florita decided to move to Colorado, where he would continue to pursue his education but also his lifelong avocation, hunting and fishing. While Florita taught in a one room school in Parlin, Colo., Monty attended college at Western State in Gunnison. Monty received his teaching degree in 1953, and the couple welcomed a daughter, Catherine, to their family.

Monty started his teaching career in Agate, Colo., where he taught social studies, drove a school bus and acted as the superintendent of the school. In 1954, Florita would resume her teaching and Monty started working on his master's degree at Western State. The degree was obtained in 1956. Monty and Florita answered the call of the wild by moving the family to Homer, Alaska, to teach in a territorial school and where Monty would also continue his love of hunting and fishing. A year later, the family moved to Seward, Alaska. It was in Seward where the couple would put down their roots and welcomed their third child, a daughter, Rebecca in 1959, shortly after Alaska became a state.

The family thrived in Seward, with Monty and Florita teaching school and becoming active members of the Seward community. Monty would contribute his talents to sports coaching, acting and directing plays, musicianship and in local politics as a city councilman. Florita, in addition to raising their children, would continue to teach and become active in local charitable and benevolent organizations. On March 27, 1964, the family experienced and survived the 9.2 Good Friday Earthquake. Monty and Florita decided to stay and be a part of the rebuilding process. This would include starting a fishing charter business which would continue on for the next 40 years. Monty and Florita retired from teaching and ran the business in the summer and traveled in the winter.

In 2015, Monty and Florita moved to Meadow Greens Retirement Community in Lynden, Wash., and in 2016, and after 68 years of marriage, Florita died. Monty continued to live at Meadow Greens after Florita's death but after a health issue, he moved to the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden, where he died.

Monty is survived by his children, Philip (Vicki) of Lynden, Catherine of Phoenix, Ariz., and Rebecca of Lynden; grandchildren, Britton, Bailey and Blake (Kiri), Aidan, and Alex, Ben, Oliva, Emma and Anna; and great-grandchildren, Marlyn and Mordecai. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and numerous friends throughout the country.

The family would like to thank the management, staff and nursing staff of Meadow Greens for the loving care received by both Florita and Monty during their residence there. In addition, the family would like to thank the Christian Health Care Center of Lynden and the Whatcom Hospice Services for the comfort and care given Dad. To the nursing staff off CNCC, your patience, concern and care exemplifies the highest ideals of Christian love. Thank you for laughing at his corny jokes and quips of his ever-present sense of humor.

Memorials in Monty's name can be made to the Christian Health Care Center, 855 Aaron Drive, Lynden, WA 982634; or

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services. "Lines of latitude run east and west but are measured 90 degrees north of the equator and 90 degrees south of the equator; Lines of longitude run north and south but are measured 180 degrees east of the prime meridian and 180 degrees west of the prime meridian." With this statement, Monty Richardson would start his junior high geography classes. "By knowing this information," he said, "you'll always know where you are in the world."On March 29, 2019, Monty Richardson charted his last course and started his eternal journey.Monty Richardson was born on Jan. 25, 1918, in a rural house outside of Mammoth Spring, Ark., to William and Earmel Richardson. Monty was the third oldest child of a family that would grow to six children. As a baby, he survived the Spanish Influenza pandemic which swept the world during the time during and after World War I.His father, an entrepreneur and businessman, moved the family to the Oklahoma oil boom town of Carter Nine and later to Shidler, Okla., where Monty would graduate from high school. His father again moved the family to Langley, Okla., the site of a hydroelectric project where his father started several businesses which would support the construction. Monty worked with his father and mother in these business endeavors. When World War II broke out, Monty tried to join the military effort but was ruled 4F by the draft board due to a lifelong eye condition which gave him limited vision in one eye. He would then contribute to the war effort by working in the shipyards and airplane manufacturing plants in Washington's Puget Sound.When the war was over, Monty returned to Langley, where he would meet the love of his life, Florita Fleming, a local school teacher who, with her mother, rented a house from his father. On June 8, 1947, Monty and Florita would marry and in 1948, their eldest child, a son, Philip was born. After a stint working in construction, Monty started his educational journey to become a teacher by attending colleges in Oklahoma. He and Florita decided to move to Colorado, where he would continue to pursue his education but also his lifelong avocation, hunting and fishing. While Florita taught in a one room school in Parlin, Colo., Monty attended college at Western State in Gunnison. Monty received his teaching degree in 1953, and the couple welcomed a daughter, Catherine, to their family.Monty started his teaching career in Agate, Colo., where he taught social studies, drove a school bus and acted as the superintendent of the school. In 1954, Florita would resume her teaching and Monty started working on his master's degree at Western State. The degree was obtained in 1956. Monty and Florita answered the call of the wild by moving the family to Homer, Alaska, to teach in a territorial school and where Monty would also continue his love of hunting and fishing. A year later, the family moved to Seward, Alaska. It was in Seward where the couple would put down their roots and welcomed their third child, a daughter, Rebecca in 1959, shortly after Alaska became a state.The family thrived in Seward, with Monty and Florita teaching school and becoming active members of the Seward community. Monty would contribute his talents to sports coaching, acting and directing plays, musicianship and in local politics as a city councilman. Florita, in addition to raising their children, would continue to teach and become active in local charitable and benevolent organizations. On March 27, 1964, the family experienced and survived the 9.2 Good Friday Earthquake. Monty and Florita decided to stay and be a part of the rebuilding process. This would include starting a fishing charter business which would continue on for the next 40 years. Monty and Florita retired from teaching and ran the business in the summer and traveled in the winter.In 2015, Monty and Florita moved to Meadow Greens Retirement Community in Lynden, Wash., and in 2016, and after 68 years of marriage, Florita died. Monty continued to live at Meadow Greens after Florita's death but after a health issue, he moved to the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden, where he died.Monty is survived by his children, Philip (Vicki) of Lynden, Catherine of Phoenix, Ariz., and Rebecca of Lynden; grandchildren, Britton, Bailey and Blake (Kiri), Aidan, and Alex, Ben, Oliva, Emma and Anna; and great-grandchildren, Marlyn and Mordecai. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and numerous friends throughout the country.The family would like to thank the management, staff and nursing staff of Meadow Greens for the loving care received by both Florita and Monty during their residence there. In addition, the family would like to thank the Christian Health Care Center of Lynden and the Whatcom Hospice Services for the comfort and care given Dad. To the nursing staff off CNCC, your patience, concern and care exemplifies the highest ideals of Christian love. Thank you for laughing at his corny jokes and quips of his ever-present sense of humor.Memorials in Monty's name can be made to the Christian Health Care Center, 855 Aaron Drive, Lynden, WA 982634; or https://chcclynden.org/about/foundation/. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral Home GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden

202 FRONT ST

Lynden , WA 98264

(360) 354-4428 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close