Morris Earl George Sr. passed away on the land he loved in the village of Clark's Point (Saguyak), Alaska, on Aug. 26, 2019. Morris was the first born child to Earl and Mary (Riley) George in Kanakanak, Alaska. He was orphaned at a young age and taken in by Olaf and Katie Hansen.

Morris grew up and lived in Clark's Point in Bristol Bay, where he commercial fished and lived a subsistence lifestyle. He was a very hardworking, humble and wise man, with an awesome sense of humor. He cared deeply for his family. Morris was a legendary hunter, trapper and commercial fisherman, and taught many of the villagers how to live off the land.

Morris was preceded in death by his sisters, Hatti Dull and Anna Nannis Hansen; brother, Earl J. George Jr.; and son, Morris "Sparky" George Jr. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Aurora Anne; sons, Paul and Jacinto George; daughters, Aurora Lori, Wanda Lee, Judy Anne and Tamara Blancaflor; sister, Lena "Bunny" Clark; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.