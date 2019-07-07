Morris Gregory "Greg" Parrish, 72, of Anchorage, Alaska, died in an automobile accident on March 15, 2019, in Anchorage. He was born on Nov. 13, 1946, in Oak Ridge, Tenn., to William Haze Parrish and Leah Nelle Crass Parrish, who preceded him, their only child, in death.
Greg was a 1964 graduate of Murray High School in Murray, Ky. He graduated as valedictorian and a National Merit Scholarship finalist. After completing his bachelor's degree at Murray State University, he earned a master's degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. He was a professor of physics for 42 years at Anchorage Community College/University of Alaska Anchorage, and was named as professor emeritus upon his retirement. In his tenure at the University, he served many thousands of students. Many of those students used the knowledge that he imparted to build successful professional careers. He was truly dedicated to his students and to his teaching. He was also an avid target shooter and outdoorsman.
Greg is survived by his cousins: Leah Hart and husband Terry of Murray, Ky.; Stacy Hume and husband Kevin of Old Hickory, Tenn.; Selwyn Parker and husband Craig of Louisville, Ky.; Selwyn McPhearson and husband Michael of Hickory, N.C.; Dennis Christopher of Vonore, Tenn.; and Lynn Leeman of Jackson, Tenn. He is also remembered fondly by his many colleagues and his "family" of friends in Alaska.
A graveside service and burial was held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Murray City Cemetery in Murray, Ky., with Reverend Ruth Ragovin officiating.
A memorial potluck will be held in Anchorage, beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019. For further details regarding the Anchorage gathering, please contact [email protected].
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 7, 2019