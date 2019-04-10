Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Surrounded by her family, Muriel Dorothy Gene Hagberg Carmer, 84, of Gig Harbor, Wash., gracefully passed in the early spring morning of March 13, 2019, from Alzheimer's. Muriel was born on Feb. 15, 1935, in Haycock, Alaska. Muriel's father was a gold miner from Sweden and her mother, "Muv," designed and patented the Laura Wright Alaskan Parky.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Laura Beltz Hagberg Wright; her father, John Albert Hagberg; her brothers, Einar, Albert (Bud) and J. Robert Hagberg. Muriel is survived by her sisters, Laura Stephens and Tekla Becker; and her five children, Larry Carmer Jr., Bradley Carmer, Melanie (Fred) Holubik, Randell Carmer and Allison (Bill) Willis; along with 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She graduated from Lathrop High School in Fairbanks, and was later crowned Miss Alaska 1953. She then participated in the Miss Universe pageant in Long Beach, Calif., where she had dinner with Bob Hope.

She worked at a travel agency at Eielson Air Force Base, where she met and married Lawrence Carmer and raised five children. Muriel worked at the Geophysical Institute at the University of Fairbanks and as an Executive Secretary with Northern Commercial (NC) and The National Bank of Alaska in Anchorage.

The family moved to Bellevue, Wash., where Muriel managed a successful career as Executive Secretary to the President of The Exchange, which became EDS-Transalliance. She dedicated herself to support her family, which meant the most to her.

Being in Muriel's presence was like being touched by an angel on earth. Her unconditional love will carry on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

