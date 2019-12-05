Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Richardson. View Sign Service Information Wallin Funeral Home & Cremation Llc 1811 Ne 16Th Ave #A Oak Harbor , WA 98277 (360)-675-3447 Send Flowers Obituary

Muriel Joy Gray Richardson, "Pinkie," died on Nov. 5, 2019, in Coupeville, Wash., of renal failure. She was 92.

Muriel was born on July 26, 1927, in White Salmon, Wash. She graduated from Columbia High School in 1944 and attended Southern Oregon College, where she earned a degree in pharmacy and met her husband-to-be, Jim Richardson. They married shortly after graduation in 1950, just prior to his being drafted to serve in Korea. Their marriage lasted 65 years, until Jim's death in 2016, just three weeks after they relocated from Alaska to Washington.

The couple's first daughter, Suzanne, was born while Jim was in Korea. Two more daughters, Kathryn and Brit, were born after his return. Muriel and Jim made homes in Salem, Eugene and Roseburg, Ore.; in Anchorage, Alaska; and in Falls Church, Va. In each new location, Muriel continued her career as a board-certified pharmacist, all the while managing a household and raising the couple's three daughters. She also nourished lasting friendships - at the time of her death, she was still in touch with friends from her college days, as well as friends from each of the locations the family had lived. Muriel was an avid reader, puzzle-doer, gardener, salmon fisherwoman and volunteer.

Muriel is survived by her daughters, Katy McKinney (Bill) and Brit Ritchey; niece, Deborah O'Brien (Bill); grandchildren, Ben McKinney (Giz), Molly McKinney-Holcomb (Geoff) and Cara Curtis (Scott); as well as one great-grandson, James Holcomb. She had been eagerly anticipating the birth of her second great-grandson in December.

She was predeceased by her husband, James Hollins Richardson; and her oldest daughter, Suzanne Richardson Curtis; as well as her brother, Robert Dale Gray.

There will be a family celebration of life in Coupeville in June 2020, followed by another in Cooper Landing, Alaska. Interment will be in the Cooper Landing Cemetery, next to her husband Jim.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Camp Fire Alaska at

