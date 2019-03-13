Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On March 7, 2019, the world lost a truly amazing lady.

Myrtle Gohring, affectionately known by many as "Oma," died peacefully at home one week before her 96th birthday. Words cannot adequately describe how special she was, but a few that come to mind are: kind, compassionate, adventurous, generous, loving and stubborn with a strong sense of justice. It has been said that she never met a stranger, and those who were lucky enough to know her loved her.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Vince Gohring; her sisters, Sylvia Sherman and Meriam Seidman; and her son-in-law, Harry Raynor. She is survived by her devoted children, Mikal Gohring and Dr. Cathy Gohring; grandchildren, James Raynor (Judy), Louie Raynor (Hayley), Logan Larson (Dana) and Saphra Mikal (Amy); and great-grandchildren, Draydon and Delanie Larson, Charlie Raynor and Grace Mikal, who were her greatest joy.

She was the last of her generation and leaves many nieces, nephews and friends whose lives she touched.

At her request there will be no funeral or services, and the family asks that her life be celebrated and remembered. She will be greatly missed. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

