Nancy Howell, 83 years, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 6, 2019, after a brief stay at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.

Nancy was born on Nov. 13, 1935, in Elk Valley, Tenn. She first came to Alaska from 1963 -1966, then permanently in 1974. She retired from Humana Hospital in 1994. She was a member of the Muldoon Road Baptist Church, and previously with First Baptist Church and Sunset Hills Baptist Church.

The family wrote, "She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but we take comfort in the fact that we will see her again in heaven."

She is survived by her husband, Don Howell; sons, Don Jr. of Chicopee, Mass., and Mark of Anchorage; daughters, Mary Halstead of Anchorage and Susan Lacus of Elizabethton, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.



