Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Witzleben Legacy Funeral Home & Crematory 1707 Bragaw Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy McDermott passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, age 50, and was the daughter of Elizebeth Estrada and Henry Joseph Estrada. She was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on Dec. 3, 1968. She was a lifelong Alaskan who enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and camping with her family. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Nancy; she enjoyed spending quality time with her daughters, son and grandchildren.

Nancy was a longtime floral designer who worked at Muffy's Magic Garden and created beautiful floral arrangements for special occasions. She was incredibly kind and compassionate, and although she did not have much, she would give all that she had to family and friends. Nancy brought light and joy to all those around her, despite being in pain herself; she always had kind words and an up-lifting spirit.

Nancy was a storyteller and enjoyed spending holidays and birthdays retelling funny stories to her children and grandchildren. She was a caretaker from the very beginning and raised her five brothers. Her need to take care of her family continued into her adulthood, when she had children and then grandchildren of her own.

She married the love of her life, James Howard McDermott Jr., on March 10, 1989, and joins him in heaven.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, April McDermott (30), Nikki McDermott (30), Tori McDermott (26) and Summer Estrada (18); son, Tanner Estrada (17); her brothers, Henry Joseph Estrada Jr., Carlos Estrada, William Estrada and Jeffery Estrada; and sisters-in-law, Angel Estrada, Chelsea Kotter and Tina Estrada; as well as her grandchildren, Jamilyn, Natali, Seijay, Nevaeh, Jeffery-James, Nyomi, Keith, Marley-Joe and Ashton; as well as multiple nieces, nephews and cousins; and her significant other of three years, Lars Dahl Jr.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, Mary Ruth and William Cecil Thomason; and her baby brother, Charles Estrada.

Her celebration was held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Witzleben Legacy Funeral Home & Crematory, 1707 Bragaw Street in Anchorage.



Nancy McDermott passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, age 50, and was the daughter of Elizebeth Estrada and Henry Joseph Estrada. She was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on Dec. 3, 1968. She was a lifelong Alaskan who enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and camping with her family. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Nancy; she enjoyed spending quality time with her daughters, son and grandchildren.Nancy was a longtime floral designer who worked at Muffy's Magic Garden and created beautiful floral arrangements for special occasions. She was incredibly kind and compassionate, and although she did not have much, she would give all that she had to family and friends. Nancy brought light and joy to all those around her, despite being in pain herself; she always had kind words and an up-lifting spirit.Nancy was a storyteller and enjoyed spending holidays and birthdays retelling funny stories to her children and grandchildren. She was a caretaker from the very beginning and raised her five brothers. Her need to take care of her family continued into her adulthood, when she had children and then grandchildren of her own.She married the love of her life, James Howard McDermott Jr., on March 10, 1989, and joins him in heaven.Nancy is survived by her daughters, April McDermott (30), Nikki McDermott (30), Tori McDermott (26) and Summer Estrada (18); son, Tanner Estrada (17); her brothers, Henry Joseph Estrada Jr., Carlos Estrada, William Estrada and Jeffery Estrada; and sisters-in-law, Angel Estrada, Chelsea Kotter and Tina Estrada; as well as her grandchildren, Jamilyn, Natali, Seijay, Nevaeh, Jeffery-James, Nyomi, Keith, Marley-Joe and Ashton; as well as multiple nieces, nephews and cousins; and her significant other of three years, Lars Dahl Jr.She is preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, Mary Ruth and William Cecil Thomason; and her baby brother, Charles Estrada.Her celebration was held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Witzleben Legacy Funeral Home & Crematory, 1707 Bragaw Street in Anchorage. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close