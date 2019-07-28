Nancy Pearl Sonnaband-Campbell, 61, passed away on Oct. 13, 2018, at her home in Wilsonville, Ore. A memorial service will be held at Valley Funeral Home, 151 East Herning Avenue in Wasilla, Alaska, on July 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. Ronald Rucker will Officiate. The family will be spreading Nancy's ashes at her favorite spot in Seward, Alaska: The Waterfall.

Nancy was born on March 19, 1957, in the Territory of Seward, Alaska, to Harold and Lorraine Sonnaband. Nancy resided with her parents in Seward for six years; in Whittier, Alaska, for three years; and Anchorage, Alaska, for 20 years. Nancy married Thomas Campbell on Aug. 23, 1986, in Wasilla; Tom and Nancy resided in the Wasilla and Houston, Alaska, areas for 30 years. Nancy also resided in Wilsonville, Ore., for one year. Nancy graduated from East High School in Anchorage in 1975; she enrolled in University of Alaska and received her associate degree in early childhood development at 45. Nancy went on to use her degree with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District as Special Education Assistant. In Nancy's younger years she worked for NAPA in Anchorage, and also worked for NAPA before Tom's death in 2016.

Nancy loved her family fearlessly like a momma bear; her smile would light up a room. "Nancy danced through life to the beat of her own drum. If only we could have seen the world through her eyes."

Nancy is survived by her son, Theodore T. Campbell; daughter, Brionna R. Campbell; granddaughter, Lily Pearl Campbell; sisters, Deborah Sonnaband and Kathleen Byrnes; brother-in-law, Richard Byrnes; sister-in-law, Karen Hume; and many nieces and nephews, family and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Campbell; mother, Lorraine Sonnaband; father, Harold Sonnaband; and brother-in-law, Brain Sawvell.

Flowers are being accepted. Arrangements are by Valley Funeral Home.