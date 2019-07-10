Longtime Eagle River, Alaska, resident Nancy Lee Stansberry (Alberry), 87, passed away on June 24, 2019, in her sleep at Prestige Care with her loving husband of 60 years by her side. Nancy was born on Jan. 21, 1932, in Wheeling, W.Va.
Nancy married the love of her life, Kenneth Stansberry, in West Virginia in 1958, before moving to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1970, and then to Eagle River, in 1972. She had a few jobs that she enjoyed over the years: grade school teacher assistant and selling Avon, but what she enjoyed most was being a mom and taking care of her family. She was very active in Girl Scouts for many years. Some of her favorite hobbies were making and collecting ceramics and canning - she would jar 300-400 every year. She was a fantastic cook. You would never miss seeing her at a Wednesday night bingo game.
She had such a full life. She was very well liked by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed. Thank you, Prestige Care, for your deep compassion and love for Nancy.
A Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on July 12, 2019, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center of Anchorage, 9100 Centennial Circle in Anchorage.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Kenneth Stansberry; four children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 10, 2019