Natasha Anastasia Fromm, 47, passed away on July 14, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the House of Prayer, 3512 Robin Street in Anchorage. Pastor Carl Baldwin will officiate. A public viewing will be held from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at the church. Casket Bearers will be: Nahshon Fromm, Donte Thornton, Nathaniel Fromm and Aaron Ross.

Natasha was born on March 9, 1972 in Brooklyn, N.Y. She moved to Alaska in September 1992. Natasha married Jerold Bryce Fromm on July 10, 1997, in Anchorage, where the couple resided and raised their family. She worked in the Human Services field for the State of Alaska in the Division of Senior and Disability Services.

She was a member of the House of Prayer and Changepoint Church. She was involved in many church activities, especially with Mom's in Prayer ministry. The most important things in her life were her husband, her seven children and her love of Jesus.

Her family wrote, "Natasha was extremely kind hearted, selfless and deeply devoted to her family and Christ, she will be sorely missed."

Natasha is survived by her husband, Jerold of Anchorage; her daughters, Michal (Aaron) Clark of Tacoma, Wash., Syvilla (Donte) Thornton of Bismarck, N.D., Jerrian Fromm and Rosella Fromm, both of Anchorage; her sons, Nahshon Fromm, Bryce Fromm and Nathaniel Fromm, all of Anchorage; one granddaughter, Leia Eoll of Anchorage; one grandson, Sebastian Thornton of Bismarck, N.D.; her father, Stephen Clark of Columbus, Ohio; her mother, Eve (Levey) Nichols of St. Paul, Minn.; as well as many, many extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Adriane Clark.

