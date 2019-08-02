Ned E. Walsh Sr., formerly of Sweet Valley, Pa., passed into the hands of the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born on March 21, 1937, in Flint, Mich., he was the son of the late William and Gladys (Finks) Walsh. He was preceded in death by brother, Patrick Walsh; brother-in-law, William Felsk; nephew, John Felsk; stepmother, Barbara Walsh; and stepsister and stepbrother, Jane and Pete Ayotte.
Ned went into the Air Force in December 1956, serving at both Dover, Del., and Red Rock, Pa., Air Force Bases. After his military service he settled in the Sweet Valley, Pa., area raising six children. He worked at various jobs before taking a security position on the trans-Alaska pipeline in Prudhoe Bay. Relocating to Anchorage, Alaska, Ned remarried to Teresa, with whom he has one son. Ned developed a passion of using his camera for capturing the beauty of the Alaska landscape, especially the northern lights, which he was written about in a Reader Digest article as being one of the first photographers at that time to capture northern lights in clear detail.
Ned is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Walsh; sons, Ned E. (Carol Meeker) Walsh Jr., Randy (Carol) Walsh, Mark (Holly) Walsh, Jamie (Nancy) Walsh, Bill Walsh and Brian Walsh; daughter, Joy (Brian) Hardiman; stepdaughters, Barbara (Jamie) Parsons and Bridget (Maurice) Lockhart; sister, Delores Felsk; brothers, James Walsh and Edwin (Rose) Walsh; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Legacy Heritage Chapel, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage. The visitation will be held at 11 a.m., with services at 12 p.m. and burial at Fort Richardson at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019