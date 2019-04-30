Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nelson, 89, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on March 17, 2019, after a short period of ill health. Nelson was born on May 15, 1929, in Mechanic Falls, Maine, to Ruth Sprague and Herman Sawyer, both deceased. Nelson graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn, Maine. He served in the

Nelson then was in the United States Naval Reserves and was appointed Commissioned Warrant Officer (W1) in 1968. Nelson was the first reservist in the eastern part of Maine to qualify for advancement from enlisted to officer status. He retired as an Appointed Commissioned Warrant Officer (W3).

Nelson worked in the electrical trade, in many capacities, his entire professional career. Nelson retired at the age of 86, not because he needed to work, but because "If they're willing to give me a paycheck every week I may as well go." Nelson was a member of the IBEW for 60 years. He was a member of the Ralph J. Pollard Masonic Lodge from 1959 and the Anah Shriners from 1970.

Nelson raised his three children, Sandra Sawyer of New Iberia, La., Patti Porter and husband Stewart Russell of Gouldsboro, Maine, and Michael and wife Julie of Sarasota, Fla., with his wife Anna in Eddington, Maine. He also leaves behind grandsons, Jason, Jesse and Trevor. He was predeceased by his grandson Michael. Great-grandchildren are Gavin, Jada and Arianna. Nelson was predeceased by his sisters, Doris LaFrance and Cordelia Sawyer.

Nelson left Maine for Alaska in 1976. He first worked on the oil pipeline in Prudhoe Bay. He eventually settled in Anchorage, where he met and married Nancy Freeman, who predeceased him. Nelson resided in Alaska 42 years, where he leaves many people with fond memories of him.

Nelson relocated from Anchorage to Sarasota in September 2018, so he could enjoy his passion, golf, year round.

We were fortunate to have had Dad in our lives for as long as we did. We each had some special times with him over the past few years, which we will hold in our hearts forever. Dad's final golf game was on March 3, 2019, with Mike and a group of guys, much younger than he, who graciously included him in their weekly game. He romped them and took all their money, and we believe he is still snickering about that. We will miss you and love you forever Dad!

Cremation was arranged by Sound Choice of Sarasota. Services for the family will be private at a later date. Nelson, 89, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on March 17, 2019, after a short period of ill health. Nelson was born on May 15, 1929, in Mechanic Falls, Maine, to Ruth Sprague and Herman Sawyer, both deceased. Nelson graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn, Maine. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 1952.Nelson then was in the United States Naval Reserves and was appointed Commissioned Warrant Officer (W1) in 1968. Nelson was the first reservist in the eastern part of Maine to qualify for advancement from enlisted to officer status. He retired as an Appointed Commissioned Warrant Officer (W3).Nelson worked in the electrical trade, in many capacities, his entire professional career. Nelson retired at the age of 86, not because he needed to work, but because "If they're willing to give me a paycheck every week I may as well go." Nelson was a member of the IBEW for 60 years. He was a member of the Ralph J. Pollard Masonic Lodge from 1959 and the Anah Shriners from 1970.Nelson raised his three children, Sandra Sawyer of New Iberia, La., Patti Porter and husband Stewart Russell of Gouldsboro, Maine, and Michael and wife Julie of Sarasota, Fla., with his wife Anna in Eddington, Maine. He also leaves behind grandsons, Jason, Jesse and Trevor. He was predeceased by his grandson Michael. Great-grandchildren are Gavin, Jada and Arianna. Nelson was predeceased by his sisters, Doris LaFrance and Cordelia Sawyer.Nelson left Maine for Alaska in 1976. He first worked on the oil pipeline in Prudhoe Bay. He eventually settled in Anchorage, where he met and married Nancy Freeman, who predeceased him. Nelson resided in Alaska 42 years, where he leaves many people with fond memories of him.Nelson relocated from Anchorage to Sarasota in September 2018, so he could enjoy his passion, golf, year round.We were fortunate to have had Dad in our lives for as long as we did. We each had some special times with him over the past few years, which we will hold in our hearts forever. Dad's final golf game was on March 3, 2019, with Mike and a group of guys, much younger than he, who graciously included him in their weekly game. He romped them and took all their money, and we believe he is still snickering about that. We will miss you and love you forever Dad!Cremation was arranged by Sound Choice of Sarasota. Services for the family will be private at a later date. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close