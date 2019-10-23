Nicholas George passed away at home peacefully, with his Granddaughter Michelle by his side. Nicholas was a generous, fun, loving, happy-go-lucky guy.
His services will be in Copper Center Alaska on Friday, October 25th, 2019. Breakfast, lunch, and a potluck dinner will be throughout the day.
The service will start at 1 p.m. We will be driving him out at noon on Thursday, October 24th, 2019.
Contact Nicholas Jackson or Michelle Rickteroff with any questions.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019