Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Innocent Orthodox Cathedral 401 Turpin St Anchorage, AK 99504 Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Church 401 Turpin Street Anchorage , AK View Map Burial 1:30 PM Angelus Memorial Park 440 E. Klatt Rd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nick John Christensen III, age 51, passed in his home on Oct. 27, 2019. Nick was born on Sept. 8, 1968, in Anchorage, Alaska. Nick resided in Anchorage. He also spent his younger years in Pedro Bay and Port Heiden, Alaska. He earned his GED in 1991.

Nick was a loving, kind soul. He loved cooking, watching football and spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gus and Mary Jensen from Pedro Bay, and Nick and Matluna Christensen Sr. from Port Heiden; uncles, Johnny, Macarlo, Terry and Raymond Christensen; aunts, Elaine Holm, Mary Ann Christensen and Martha Seybert; uncle, Douglas Jensen; and aunts, Janet Jensen and Evelyn Jensen.

He survived by his mother, Irene Fleury (Victor) of Palmer, Alaska; father, Nick J. Christensen Jr. (Amelia) of Dillingham, Alaska; son, Todd Raymond Woodworth of Anchorage; sisters, Michele Mork, Sherry Christensen and Angela Christensen; brothers, Lance Fleury and William Christensen; godmother, Annie Christensen; and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Funeral services will take place at St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Church in Anchorage, 401 Turpin Street, on Nov. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Angelus Memorial Park, 440 East Klatt Road. Potluck will be held after burial at St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Church. Please bring a dish to share. Pall bearers will be: Lance Fleury, William Christensen, Vern Jensen, John Holm, Roland Kroener and Aaron Larson.

God must have needed his million dollar smile! He will be missed! Nick John Christensen III, age 51, passed in his home on Oct. 27, 2019. Nick was born on Sept. 8, 1968, in Anchorage, Alaska. Nick resided in Anchorage. He also spent his younger years in Pedro Bay and Port Heiden, Alaska. He earned his GED in 1991.Nick was a loving, kind soul. He loved cooking, watching football and spending time with family.He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gus and Mary Jensen from Pedro Bay, and Nick and Matluna Christensen Sr. from Port Heiden; uncles, Johnny, Macarlo, Terry and Raymond Christensen; aunts, Elaine Holm, Mary Ann Christensen and Martha Seybert; uncle, Douglas Jensen; and aunts, Janet Jensen and Evelyn Jensen.He survived by his mother, Irene Fleury (Victor) of Palmer, Alaska; father, Nick J. Christensen Jr. (Amelia) of Dillingham, Alaska; son, Todd Raymond Woodworth of Anchorage; sisters, Michele Mork, Sherry Christensen and Angela Christensen; brothers, Lance Fleury and William Christensen; godmother, Annie Christensen; and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.Funeral services will take place at St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Church in Anchorage, 401 Turpin Street, on Nov. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Angelus Memorial Park, 440 East Klatt Road. Potluck will be held after burial at St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Church. Please bring a dish to share. Pall bearers will be: Lance Fleury, William Christensen, Vern Jensen, John Holm, Roland Kroener and Aaron Larson.God must have needed his million dollar smile! He will be missed! Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close