Service Information Celebration of Life 4:30 PM First Presbyterian Church Park Strip , AK

Nicholas Roger Mystrom died unexpectedly on Sept. 25, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1971, in California, and moved to Alaska with his parents, Rick and Mary Mystrom, when he was only eight months old.

Nick attended Turnagain Elementary, Romig Jr. High, and West High School and graduated from Colorado College with a degree in economics. After college Nick began a career developing and building properties in Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico, and then back in his hometown of Anchorage, Alaska.

He played football, basketball and soccer at West. He continued playing football at Colorado College. After setting many career records at Colorado College, he played professionally in the CFL.

He was a developer, builder, teacher, entrepreneur, giver and a beloved parent, son, uncle and friend.

The giving part of Nick's life grew shortly after graduating from college. After remodeling and selling his first apartment just before Thanksgiving, he loaded the back of his pickup truck with frozen turkeys and drove to a poor part of Denver, Colo. Standing in the back of his truck, he handed out those turkeys to all those who asked.

Soon after that Nick began using his skill as a builder to build shelves and bookcases for the Denver Children's Hospital. That early involvement evolved into sponsoring and hosting events for the kids at the hospital.

Years later he started the Karma Club, whose goal was improving the world one life at a time. That evolved into what was called the Karma Army, with members all over Colorado doing something good-big or small-for someone then giving them a Karma Coin that said: "Pass it Forward. Do Good for Someone Else and Keep the Change."

He also created, with the help of many friends, an annual event in Denver that has donated more than 30 full-ride scholarships to Colorado State University for underprivileged young people in Denver.

Nick was generous and inspirational to his many friends as well, building decks and patios, remodeling homes and building cabinets. Many of his friends also talk about how Nick inspired them and changed their lives.

He leaves behind a loving family of his parents, siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins who will always be better for Nick having been part of their lives but who will never fully fill the hole that will be left in their hearts forever.

He is survived by his son, Duke Mystrom, who was the light of his life; his father, Rick; mother, Mary; brother, Richard and sister-in-law, Kari and their children Amelia and Tenny; his sister, Jen Scott and brother-in-law, Andy and their children, Lily and Boden Scott.

A Celebration of Life for Nick will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church on the Park Strip at 4:30 p.m., with a reception to follow.

