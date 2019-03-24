Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Long time Alaska resident Niva Aburto was born on April 12, 1942, in El Paso, Texas, to Othel and Naomi Knight. After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Niva was unable to fight off pneumonia. She was surrounded by loved ones to the last. She was the first of four children. Niva met Carlos for the first time in grade school and then begin dating during their high school years and then married on Feb. 8, 1959. As a young married couple they began there life together moving from Texas to California and then ending Alaska. The family finally settled in Sterling, Alaska, where Niva has always been a hard worker, including many long-time jobs with the Soldotna Police Department, Alaska State Troopers and Anchorage child enforcement division, from where she retired. During her long job history she made many longtime friends. Niva enjoyed many outdoor activities during her life, including camping, fishing, hiking, shooting, reading, traveling and playing volleyball and baseball with family and friends.

Niva was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenny; and sisters, Kathy and Harriet. Niva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Carlos; son, Chuck of Wasilla, Alaska; daughters, Monica and Samantha of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, Tony of California, Erika, Andrea of Soldotna, Alaska, Daniel of Wasilla, April of Soldotna, McKenzie of Anchorage and Adam of Soldotna; with many great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Niva's Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Anchorage Holy Family Cathedral, 800 West Fifth Avenue in Anchorage. Following will be refreshments downstairs in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Niva's name may be given to Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska. The family would also like to thank the dedicated staff at Providence Hospital.



Long time Alaska resident Niva Aburto was born on April 12, 1942, in El Paso, Texas, to Othel and Naomi Knight. After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Niva was unable to fight off pneumonia. She was surrounded by loved ones to the last. She was the first of four children. Niva met Carlos for the first time in grade school and then begin dating during their high school years and then married on Feb. 8, 1959. As a young married couple they began there life together moving from Texas to California and then ending Alaska. The family finally settled in Sterling, Alaska, where Niva has always been a hard worker, including many long-time jobs with the Soldotna Police Department, Alaska State Troopers and Anchorage child enforcement division, from where she retired. During her long job history she made many longtime friends. Niva enjoyed many outdoor activities during her life, including camping, fishing, hiking, shooting, reading, traveling and playing volleyball and baseball with family and friends.Niva was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenny; and sisters, Kathy and Harriet. Niva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Carlos; son, Chuck of Wasilla, Alaska; daughters, Monica and Samantha of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, Tony of California, Erika, Andrea of Soldotna, Alaska, Daniel of Wasilla, April of Soldotna, McKenzie of Anchorage and Adam of Soldotna; with many great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Niva's Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Anchorage Holy Family Cathedral, 800 West Fifth Avenue in Anchorage. Following will be refreshments downstairs in the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Niva's name may be given to Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska. The family would also like to thank the dedicated staff at Providence Hospital. Funeral Home Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel

1707 S. Bragaw St.

Anchorage , AK 99508

(800) 820-1682 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close