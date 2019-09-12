Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Kincaid Park Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Noel, 73, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away at Providence Hospital on Aug. 23, 2019.

Noel was born in Oakland, Calif., and completed college at San Jose State College with a Bachelor of Arts and graduated with great distinction. She earned a California Lifetime Secondary teaching certificate in Spanish and French.

In September 1966, she married Steven Nelson of Portola Valley, Calif. Noel followed Steve to his U.S. Navy duty assignments in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Kodiak, Alaska. Their son Matthew was born in Cuba and daughter Aimee was born in Kodiak. After Steve got out of the Navy and completed graduate school, the family moved to Anchorage.

While in Anchorage, Noel began her 36-year career in teaching. She was a GED and ESL teacher at the Anchorage Community College; and she coordinated the developing ESL and English Language Center at West High School and Romig Junior High School. In 1994, she transferred to the Polaris K-12 School as a Spanish teacher and retired in 2007. After retiring, Noel continued teaching Spanish as part of the ASD Family Partnership School until 2012.

One of Noel's lifelong goals was to walk the Camino de Santiago in Spain. She completed the 500-mile pilgrimage in 45 days in 2014.

Noel is survived by her husband of 53 years; son, Matthew of Orcas Island, Wash.; daughter, Aimee and her husband Steve and grandkids Maya and Ian of Los Alamos, N.M.; her sister, Alyn of Citrus Heights, Calif.; and brother, Phil of Tacoma, Wash.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service for Noel is scheduled for Dec. 13, 2019, at Kincaid Park, in Anchorage from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

For those wishing to contribute, please make donations payable to Polaris K-12 School - memo line should indicate: Noel Nelson Memorial Scholarship - at 6200 Ashwood Street, Anchorage, AK 99507.

