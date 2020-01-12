Norma C. Velonza, 83, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. Norma was born on July 22, 1936, in Ermita, Manila, Philippines. In 1962, Norma married her lifelong husband of 58 years Romualdo Velonza at St. Joseph Church. On September 1970, Norma made her journey with her family to Alaska, where she became a resident of Kodiak until 1983, when she moved to Anchorage.
Norma was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. Trusting in God was the essence of her happiness, as well as her family.
Norma is survived by her husband, Romualdo Velonza; daughters, Maria Coffman, Melinda Cortez, Rowena Vandertuin and Marilou Roberts; son, Romualdo Velonza Jr.; and seven grandchildren, Matthew Cortez, Tyler Coffman, Alexandria Roberts, Jasmine Roberts, Justice Roberts, Sophia Velonza and Samuel Velonza.
Services will be held at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Rosary will start at 10:30 a.m., then a visitation at 11 a.m. and Funeral service at 12 p.m. Following the Service, a reception will be held at Anchorage City Church, 1301 West 100th Avenue in Anchorage, at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020