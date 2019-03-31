Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Norman Facer, husband, father, grandfather, brother, chef and the Fred Astaire of the two-step, passed peacefully in his home among his loved ones on March 26, 2019.

He was born in a shed behind his grandmother's home in Malad, Idaho, to the late Keith and Neva Facer on Dec. 11, 1937. Norm found purpose and reward of his labor when at a young age his father bought a farm in Pocatello, Idaho; here the Facer family raised six kids: Norm, Dell, Jerry, Karen, Dennis and the youngest, Rick.

One day, at the age of 17, Norm and his friends agreed to join the Air Force. It was the next day that Norm stood alone at the recruiting center and joined. That may have been the defining moment where Norm became a "Doer." He left friends and family to seek out a life larger than the farm in Pocatello. It wasn't long before Norm was recognized and became crew chief.

While in the Air Force, Norm traveled the United States and it was Florida where he made a family: daughter, Melinie and his late son, Ward. As fate would have it, Norm was stationed in Alaska and it was here he met his Texas star, Norma Jean. They soon married and two children followed: Keith Facer and the late Rick Facer. Norm's passion for cooking lead him to civil service after the Air Force and little did he know, he would create his greatest recipe, a recipe spiced with memories of all the lives he touched for over 52 years.

Norm finally retired in 2007, but sitting around didn't sit well with him. His body rejected the retired lifestyle and sadly Norm had a stroke and, as irony would have it, the "Doer" would succumb to a paralyzing disease: Parkinson's.

Norm is survived by his wife, Norma; son, Keith (Christi); daughter, Melinie; two granddaughters, Faith and London; brothers, Dennis and Rick (Margaret) of Pocatello; and many nephews, nieces and very loyal and loving friends.

Services will be held in The Latter-day Saints Chapel, 13111 Brayton Drive in Anchorage, on April 3, 2019, at 1 p.m., with burial to follow at Fort Richardson National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.



11621 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage , AK 99515

