Norris L. Finch, 94, passed away peacefully at the VA Pioneer home in Palmer, Alaska.
A Military Honors Funeral Service will be held on Nov. 20, 2019, at Fort Richardson National Cemetery. The family invites you to meet them at the Eagle River Elks Lodge at noon till 1:45 p.m., and then travel to the Ft. Rich AFB Gate, meeting in front of the visitor's center at 2:15 p.m. to be escorted onto the base. The outdoor Service will begin at 2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Mr. Finch was born in Utah. After high school he began his military career. He joined the Army and served in World War II. He joined the Alaska Army National Guard and served from 1972-1985 and reached the rank of Master Sergeant. He was discharged honorably.
Friends and family would describe Norris as "a man with a big heart who could cheer you up with a smile and the twinkle in his eyes." He was a creative man who kept himself busy, whether it be tinkering in the garage or in the yard and garden. He grew the most beautiful flowers, the envy of the neighborhood, always. He was also a loving, caring man. "He was a most agreeable kindred soul with all of his family and friends!"
His interests include fishing, hunting and camping with his family, and his love of photography captured those treasured memories. He loved the Alaska wilderness. Cooking, playing cards and bowling with family and friends were also enjoyed pastimes.
Mr. Finch was a current member of the American Legion Post 15, Palmer, and of AmVets Post 11, Wasilla, Alaska, where he was the oldest WWII Vet member. He enjoyed a cold beer and good company on his visits to the posts.
He is survived by his son Alan Finch; daughter and son-in-law, Jeannine and Jim Dare; grandsons, Tyler Scott Hitchcock and Joshua Alan Finch; and his former wife, Frances M. Finch. Preceding him in death are his daughter, Charlyne Finch; and her son, Shawn Alan Hitchcock.
