Lifelong Alaskan and longtime Nikiski resident Ms. Olga Hilleary, 91, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska.A celebration of her life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Tyotka's Elder Center in Old Town Kenai, AlaskaOlga was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on Dec. 18, 1927. She was raised in an Episcopal Mission in Nenana, Alaska, until she was 17. She married Isam Hilleary in 1951, and together they raised six children.In 1963, they moved to Kenai from Anchorage and began homesteading; they commercial fished at East Forelands. Mom was a member of Redoubt Homemaker and The Elks Club . She was one of the original board members of the Salamatof Native Corporation, as well as a shareholder with CIRI.She loved sewing, and her children were recipients of her sewing skills. She liked berry picking, canning, moose hunting, reading, being on the beach at the fish camp, traveling, spending time out at the cabin, picnics, sightseeing and anything that involved her family ... oh, and drinking coffee!She created many happy memories for her family, especially at the holiday.After her husband passed, she got a dog, which she lovingly named Barkley, and he was her faithful companion for many years.The family wrote: "We will miss you dearly, Mom, and your beautiful smile. Taking rides with you, talking, laughing and joking around – You were such a good sport! Love you, Mom."She was preceded in death by her husband, Isam Hilleary; and son, Russell Hilleary.She is survived by her children, Richard and Janet Hilleary, Ronald Hilleary, Pat Hilleary, Jeannie Smith , Pamela and Dennis Moelgein and Debra and Chris Little; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.Arrangements were made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit and sign her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.