Longtime Alaska resident Olga Jazzar, age 75, passed away at home on Jan. 13, 2020.
Olga was born in Old Harbor, Alaska, on June 29, 1944, to Costia and Dora Inga. Some of her hobbies included painting, sculpting and beading.
She is survived by her children, MelodiAnn Toni Clark of Anchorage, Alaska, Cholam Miles Jazzar of Anchorage and Anthony Joseph Jazzar of Beaverton, Ore.; grandchildren, Cecily Clare Jazzar and Odysseus Nicolaides of Oak Harbor, Wash., and Kiyu Miles Ehler, Quyntyn Trygve Ehler and Rosalina Isabel Amadita Zavala-Jazzar, all of Anchorage; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Services for Olga are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 401 Turpin Street in Anchorage. A potlatch will follow immediately after the service. Her ashes will be spread over Shearwater Bay in Kodiak, Alaska, at a later date.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.alaskanfuneral.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 24, 2020