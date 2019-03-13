Longtime Ninilchik, Alaska, resident Olga M. "Tommy" Lyon, 98, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at home with her family by her side.
Burial of the ashes will be held at a later date at Angelus Memorial Park in Anchorage, Alaska.
Olga was born on Jan. 24, 1921, in Tahlequah, Okla. She lived in Yuba City, Calif., before moving to Anchorage in 1972. She later moved to Ninilchik.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oron Vincent Lyon; brothers, Fred Johnson, Jay Dee Johnson and Jack Johnson; sisters, Flora Copeland, Cordia Hilliard, Hazel Pearson and Nora May Grims; and five grandchildren.
Olga is survived by her sons, Jackie R. Brown of Sutter, Calif., and Gerry L. Walker of Ninilchik; daughter, Shirley J. Provence of Anchorage; grandchildren, Paula June Jay of Marysville, Calif., Melissa Fay Lynn Walker of Ninilchik, Jeffery Walker of Bullhead City, Ariz., Allen Ray Brown of Yuba City, Calif., Randy Scott Brown of Live Oak, Calif., and Kenny Duane Brown of Sacramento, Calif., Eugina Walker of Grass Valley, Calif., and Glinda Suoja of Yuba City, Calif.; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai, Alaska.
Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
(907) 283-3333
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019