Onofrio Joseph Florio, 89, longtime Alaska resident, died on Dec. 26, 2019, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He went peacefully surrounded by family. Joe was born on Dec. 8, 1930, in Furore, Italy. He came to New York when he was 13 with his father and sister, and was joined shortly thereafter by his family. He enlisted in the army at 17, and his military career brought him to Alaska, where he met his wife of 55 years, Gail.

Joe was a Command Sergeant Major, and had an illustrious military career. He served in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He was an enlisted co-pilot of helicopters, received a

He had a strong work ethic and served for 25 years in the military, and worked as the Regional Manager of Loomis Armored Car for another 25 years. Even after retirement, Joe still put family first and played an active role in his family's lives, often going camping, traveling and attending numerous sporting events. He was a pilot, wilderness guide, ski instructor who wrote a winter survival guide for the army; an avid fisherman, hunter and a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Whether it's yelling "hustle" on the sidelines, going to church on Sunday or telling an animated story, Joe will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Florio; his daughters and sons-in-law, Alison and Shawn O'Donnell and Kristina and Ray Blackadar; granddaughters, Michaela Florio and Mckinlee O'Donnell; sisters, Maria Florio and Nicoletta Signore; brothers, Salvatore Florio, Luigi Florio, Pasquale Florio and Dominick Florio; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Florio; his daughter-in-law, Wendy Florio; his parents, Giuseppa and Salvatore Florio; his brother, Anthony Florio; and his sister, Antoinette Santullo.

His funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 3 p.m., at St. Patrick's Parish. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska. A special thanks to his lovely caregivers, Rebecca and Gloria, who became family. We are eternally grateful for your generosity, patience and kind hearts.

