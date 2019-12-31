Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Service 1:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Opal Irene Kincaid died peacefully on Dec. 25, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 90.

She was preceded in death by her mother; father; brothers, Norman and Leslie; and son, Richard.

Opal is survived by her husband, Gale; son, Michael (Gail); daughter, Sandra (Doug); 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Doris Ask.

Opal Kincaid was born on April 15, 1929, in West Cliffe, Colo., to Walter and Lessie Schulze. After moving to Anchorage in 1952, she met the love of her life at Barton Air Service on Merrill Field. She married Gale D. Kincaid on Dec. 15, 1956.

She loved family, bowling, puzzles, bingo and card games. Later in her life she enjoyed camping with her family, where she could enjoy her favorite view of Mt. Redoubt. She also enjoyed spending winters in Arizona. Opal loved to look her best and could always be seen with the most dazzling and festive nails. She possessed a quiet demeanor and was a loving yet sassy lady. Her family members remember her as a kind and passionate woman who encouraged them to achieve happiness through life's endeavors.

Funeral arrangements have been made with Janssen Funeral Homes. The service was held at Evergreen Memorial Chapel on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. She has joined her son, Richard, at Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a in Opal's honor. The family would like to thank the staff at Aspen Creek Senior Living and Ancora Home Health and Hospice for their extraordinary care and dedication.





Mrs. Opal Irene Kincaid died peacefully on Dec. 25, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 90.She was preceded in death by her mother; father; brothers, Norman and Leslie; and son, Richard.Opal is survived by her husband, Gale; son, Michael (Gail); daughter, Sandra (Doug); 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Doris Ask.Opal Kincaid was born on April 15, 1929, in West Cliffe, Colo., to Walter and Lessie Schulze. After moving to Anchorage in 1952, she met the love of her life at Barton Air Service on Merrill Field. She married Gale D. Kincaid on Dec. 15, 1956.She loved family, bowling, puzzles, bingo and card games. Later in her life she enjoyed camping with her family, where she could enjoy her favorite view of Mt. Redoubt. She also enjoyed spending winters in Arizona. Opal loved to look her best and could always be seen with the most dazzling and festive nails. She possessed a quiet demeanor and was a loving yet sassy lady. Her family members remember her as a kind and passionate woman who encouraged them to achieve happiness through life's endeavors.Funeral arrangements have been made with Janssen Funeral Homes. The service was held at Evergreen Memorial Chapel on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. She has joined her son, Richard, at Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a in Opal's honor. The family would like to thank the staff at Aspen Creek Senior Living and Ancora Home Health and Hospice for their extraordinary care and dedication. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations