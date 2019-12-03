Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 9473 E. E. Bogard Road Palmer , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Aki (Mount), age 53, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019 at Mat-Su Regional Hospital. She was born in Denver, Colo. in 1966 to Kenneth Mount and Helen Mallicoat and graduated from Columbine High School in 1984. Pam was a talented musician. She played the clarinet and was a member of the Colorado Honor Band, Columbine Marching Band, and Colorado State University Marching Band. Pam attended CSU for 3 years before marrying Dale Aki in 1988. Dale and Pam have four children: Heather, Gina, Sean, and Erika. As a military wife, Pam worked as a medical professional in California, Alaska, and Oklahoma. Pam enjoyed raising her family, crafting, and jewelry making. She loved taking road trips to see her family. Pamela was an active member of the community and volunteered her time at her children's schools, church, and the local animal shelters. Pam went back to school in 2012 and earned her Associate's degree as well as a certificate in Medical Billing and Coding from Mat-Su Community College.

Pam is survived by her husband and their four children; her mother and father; sister; Patricia; brother, Daniel; nephew, Charles; and niece, Ashley.

Celebration of Life services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 9473 E. E. Bogard Road, Palmer, AK, AK on Dec. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Flowers and cards are welcome. Donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in Pam's name. Arrangements were entrusted to Janssen's Mat-Su Funeral Home. Pamela Aki (Mount), age 53, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019 at Mat-Su Regional Hospital. She was born in Denver, Colo. in 1966 to Kenneth Mount and Helen Mallicoat and graduated from Columbine High School in 1984. Pam was a talented musician. She played the clarinet and was a member of the Colorado Honor Band, Columbine Marching Band, and Colorado State University Marching Band. Pam attended CSU for 3 years before marrying Dale Aki in 1988. Dale and Pam have four children: Heather, Gina, Sean, and Erika. As a military wife, Pam worked as a medical professional in California, Alaska, and Oklahoma. Pam enjoyed raising her family, crafting, and jewelry making. She loved taking road trips to see her family. Pamela was an active member of the community and volunteered her time at her children's schools, church, and the local animal shelters. Pam went back to school in 2012 and earned her Associate's degree as well as a certificate in Medical Billing and Coding from Mat-Su Community College.Pam is survived by her husband and their four children; her mother and father; sister; Patricia; brother, Daniel; nephew, Charles; and niece, Ashley.Celebration of Life services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 9473 E. E. Bogard Road, Palmer, AK, AK on Dec. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Flowers and cards are welcome. Donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in Pam's name. Arrangements were entrusted to Janssen's Mat-Su Funeral Home. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close