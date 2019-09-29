Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Jean Lewis. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Palmer Train Depot Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Jean Lewis, 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 26, 2019, at her home in Hayden, Idaho.

She was born to Robert Elliott Chace and Anita Deloris Moses on March 27, 1958, in Peterborough, N.H. In the summer of 1970, the Chace family drove the Alcan Highway to Palmer, Alaska, living at the Palmer Campground while their home was being built. At the early age of 14, Pam began working for the Mat Valley Federal Credit Union, where she worked for most of the next 16 years. Pam met her future husband Brad in 1977, and was happily married for 41 years. While raising two young sons, Wendel and Ryan, Pam worked for Western and Delta Airlines from 1987 to 1990, which allowed her many opportunities to travel. Pam joined the Mat-Su Borough School District in 1990, working in Administration, then as Activities Secretary at Colony High School and Palmer Jr. Middle School.

She chose a career close to home with flexible hours so she could be more involved in her sons' lives. Pam lived life to the fullest, or as Brad would say, "burned the candle at both ends." Pam's passions included gardening, growing and selling vegetables at the South Anchorage Farmers Market, playing softball, squash and horseshoes, traveling and fly-fishing in the Bahamas. She spent many late nights making jams/jellies, pickled beets, carrots, Hot Dilly Beans and liqueurs, and many early mornings garage sale-ing. Among their countless blue ribbons at the Alaska State Fair, Pam and Brad were awarded Farm Family of the Year in 2008.

Friends and family were attracted to her vivacious and outgoing personality. She was a very generous, kind and giving person. She gave the most selfless thing you can give, your time.

Pam retired from the School District on April 1, 2018, sold their home in Alaska, and moved to north Idaho, to live closer to grandchildren. While on a vacation in the Bahamas, Pam suffered a stroke in February 2019; several months after the stroke, she was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Pam is survived by her husband, two children, three grandchildren and many other loving relatives and close friends.

The family wishes to thank all who cared for Pam during her last days. For those who have known her, please join us next summer for a Celebration of Life ceremony in Alaska on July 12, 2020, at the Palmer Train Depot. Pamela Jean Lewis, 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 26, 2019, at her home in Hayden, Idaho.She was born to Robert Elliott Chace and Anita Deloris Moses on March 27, 1958, in Peterborough, N.H. In the summer of 1970, the Chace family drove the Alcan Highway to Palmer, Alaska, living at the Palmer Campground while their home was being built. At the early age of 14, Pam began working for the Mat Valley Federal Credit Union, where she worked for most of the next 16 years. Pam met her future husband Brad in 1977, and was happily married for 41 years. While raising two young sons, Wendel and Ryan, Pam worked for Western and Delta Airlines from 1987 to 1990, which allowed her many opportunities to travel. Pam joined the Mat-Su Borough School District in 1990, working in Administration, then as Activities Secretary at Colony High School and Palmer Jr. Middle School.She chose a career close to home with flexible hours so she could be more involved in her sons' lives. Pam lived life to the fullest, or as Brad would say, "burned the candle at both ends." Pam's passions included gardening, growing and selling vegetables at the South Anchorage Farmers Market, playing softball, squash and horseshoes, traveling and fly-fishing in the Bahamas. She spent many late nights making jams/jellies, pickled beets, carrots, Hot Dilly Beans and liqueurs, and many early mornings garage sale-ing. Among their countless blue ribbons at the Alaska State Fair, Pam and Brad were awarded Farm Family of the Year in 2008.Friends and family were attracted to her vivacious and outgoing personality. She was a very generous, kind and giving person. She gave the most selfless thing you can give, your time.Pam retired from the School District on April 1, 2018, sold their home in Alaska, and moved to north Idaho, to live closer to grandchildren. While on a vacation in the Bahamas, Pam suffered a stroke in February 2019; several months after the stroke, she was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.Pam is survived by her husband, two children, three grandchildren and many other loving relatives and close friends.The family wishes to thank all who cared for Pam during her last days. For those who have known her, please join us next summer for a Celebration of Life ceremony in Alaska on July 12, 2020, at the Palmer Train Depot. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close