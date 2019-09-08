Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela "Pam" Irene Wrightson, nee Russell, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Pam was a caring and loving daughter, wife and mother. In her later years, as she battled health issues, she became stronger, and did not take one day for granted, spending as much time as possible with her family, especially her grandchildren, who meant the world to her.

Pam was born on May 20, 1958, to Floyd Junior Russell and Bonnie Jean Russell, nee McMahon, while the family was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. After a brief time in Oklahoma, Pam's family moved to Eagle River, Alaska, when she was still young. Later in life, she would live several years in Burlington, Iowa, but Alaska was always in her heart.

Pam was known for her creativity and her hobbies included sewing, macrame, crochet, baking, camping and spending her Alaska summers outside as much as possible, and it was rare that she wasn't outside, tending to her large gardens that surrounded her home. Pam graduated from Chugiak High School and went on to study interior design at Anchorage Community College before starting a family with her then husband, Walter Wrightson. Her family, including her two daughters, meant absolutely everything to her. She was not shy to share her pride in her family to anyone that knew her. Later in life, she would find great joy in being "Grammy," as her grandchildren would call her.

Pamela is survived by her soul mate of 22 years, Craig S.

Our family will always remember her infectious smile and loving heart. While she was taken far too soon, we find solace knowing that her strong faith in God allowed her to go with peace. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by her family.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Janssen Funeral Homes.



Pamela is survived by her soul mate of 22 years, Craig S. Smith of Chugiak, Alaska; her daughters, Breanna Mack of Gulf Breeze, Fla., and LaReina (Larry) Oskolkoff of Anchorage, Alaska; four grandchildren, Caleb and Jade Mack and Matthew and Emma Oskolkoff; as well as her siblings, Gary (Connie) Russell and Laura (Dennis) McGinity, both of Burlington, Iowa, and Larry (Sarina) Russell of Fort Madison, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her dear brother, James L. Russell; and son-in-law, Christopher F. Mack.

