Pam was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. She was the only child of Clifford and Penny Hogan and lived in Airport Heights through her graduation from East High School in 1969. Her work career was entirely with the State of Alaska, mostly with the Department of Revenue as a supervisor with the Permanent Fund Dividend and ending with the Audit Division in 2000.
Pam's life was a rich and varied one. She loved flying with her father all over parts of Alaska, fishing and clamming. She was always offered the first rite of refusal when it came to fishing and flying, and more than once flew to Edmonton where her mother was raised and had family with a Ukrainian background. The journey was more important than the destination.
Pam enjoyed fishing for king salmon both in salt water as well as many fresh water streams throughout Southcentral Alaska. She probably has caught more salmon than a lot of other folks dreamed of. She has clamed on beaches accessible only by air. As a child she was the designated clam spotter, since she was closer to the ground and could see the clam show easier.
Pam traveled throughout Alaska both job-related and after retirement throughout the U.S., and often seeking the road less traveled. She always enjoyed meeting new people, eating new foods and doing new things. Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, was a yearly event lasting up to five months each winter, and she was never one to pass up an interesting place no matter where she was. Pam made friends where ever she went, and had many "boy friends." Pam could make you smile. She enjoyed the journey as much as the destination.
Keith, her husband of 34 years, will miss her. She leaves her son David Palmquist II behind as well. Pancreatic cancer took her too early.
A memorial for her life will occur in June 2020 at Clam Gulch, Alaska.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019