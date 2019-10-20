Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Bayshore Clubhouse 3131 Amber Bay Loop View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pat Ray Irvin, born May 2, 1953, passed on Oct 6, 2019. He and his siblings spent summers in Alaska and attended school in Grand Junction, Colorado. He enjoyed extreme sports like downhill skiing, hunting, fishing, climbing, and flying.

He studied construction related subjects at Mesa College before entering the trades. As a skilled carpenter he worked on many notable projects in Alaska, from Bush schools to the pipeline in Valdez to Fletcher's Bar in the Captain Cook Hotel. He started Sheerline Construction in 1981. Together, he and his wife, Ev, built many homes in Anchorage and were nearing completion of their fifth condominium project at the time of his passing.

Pat was innovative and hardworking. He'll be remembered for his honesty, integrity, and pleasantness. Never one to impose, he would happily share his time and wealth of knowledge on a variety of subjects with anyone in need. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed by his family and wide circle of friends, many of whom he regarded as family.

Pat is survived by his wife, Ev of 36 years; his daughters, Andy Irvin, Kelly Irvin Risch, and son-in-law Bryan Risch. He leaves behind his three siblings, Bid B. Irvin, Rebecca Irvin Clement and twin sister Beverly Irvin Tallman, their spouses, and children.

Please RSVP (catering headcount) by Oct 25, 2019, to Ev at

If you have any photos of Pat that can be included in the Celebration of Life slideshow, please send them to Andy by Oct 31, 2019 at

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pat Irvin 2019 Residential Framers Scholarship Fund. More information will be available at the Celebration of Life.

Join the family for light refreshments at the Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bayshore Clubhouse, 3131 Amber Bay Loop. Dress is Alaska Casual (jeans).

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019

