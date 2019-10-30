Patricia Ann Kauffman, 82, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019, at home. Mrs. Kauffman was born on Feb. 9, 1937, in Anchorage, Alaska.
A lifelong Alaskan, Mrs. Kauffman attended high school at Anchorage High School and graduated from the Annie Wrights in Tacoma, Wash. She then attended the University of Iowa, where she met her future husband on a blind date. In 1959, she married Craig Kauffman, a dentist, and the couple settled in Grants Pass, Ore. In Grants Pass, Mrs. Kauffman worked as a medical technologist until their first daughter was born in 1960. The couple then returned to Anchorage in 1961, where they lived ever since. Two more daughters were born in Anchorage in 1963 and 1968.
In 1972, Mrs. Kauffman earned her teaching certificate and in 1983 she earned a Masters of Education in reading from the University of Alaska. Mrs. Kauffman taught sixth grade at Rogers Park Elementary beginning in 1972 until she retired in 1990. Throughout her life Mrs. Kauffman was involved in many community organizations. Most recently she was a Deacon of the Anchorage Reformed Presbyterian Church, and an active member of the Happy Hikers and Anchorage Mothers Club. Mrs. Kauffman also enjoyed traveling, reading, playing games and being with her family, especially at the family cabin in Willow, Alaska.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Esther Wolfe.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Kauffman; sister, Roberta Mabey; and daughters, Debra (Bruce) Wilson, Rebecca (Greg) Duda and Michelle (Curt) Holler. She also survived by eight grandchildren: Diana, Kathryn, Andrew (Becca), Courtney, Evan, Emily and Samantha.
A service will held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Trinity Christian Reformed Church, 3000 East 16th Avenue in Anchorage, at 6 p.m. There will be a dessert reception immediately following at the church.
