Service Information Simplicity Funeral Care 1608 Schuyler Avenue Lafayette , IN 47904 (765)-742-6840 Visitation 2:00 PM Funeral service 3:00 PM Simplicity Funeral Care

Patricia "Patsy" Anne Connolly, 84, of Lafayette, Ind., passed away on Friday, Oct. 24, 2019, at The Springs of Lafayette Health Campus.

She was born on Jan. 2, 1935, in Waltham, Mass., the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (O'Callaghan) Delorey. Patsy was married on June 29, 1957, in Anchorage, Alaska, in the church of Holy Family to John Francis Connolly, whom preceded her in death on March 18, 2000.

She was a graduate from St. Mary's Catholic High School in Waltham. She worked for the Anchorage School District as a secretary, and then she went to Tesoro Oil Company as a receptionist. Her last job was a receptionist at Camp Fire Girls & Boys in Everett, Wash.

She lived in Anchorage for 35 years, and she moved to Lafayette in 2001. She was a member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church. She was a member of the Red Hats Society, and a volunteer for the LUM and Trinity Missions. She loved all animals, especially her cats. Her family and friends were very important to her.

Patsy is survived by her daughters, Heather Connolly of Lafayette and Erin Connolly of North Pole, Alaska; two grandsons, Wesley and Brandon Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; seven sisters; six brothers; and two nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Simplicity Funeral Care with visitation one hour prior. Contributions to the LUM, Almost Home Humane Society and Food Finders of Lafayette.

