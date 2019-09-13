Patricia "Patti" Crawford, at the age of 57, passed on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. She grew up in Anchorage and was a fun loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She always put others needs before her own. Patti touched many people's lives and will be missed dearly.
Patti leaves behind her son, Teri Eisenbarth; her parents, whom she cared for, Luther and Ursula Jackson; sisters, Cherie Jackson Christine Berkley-Bush and Darlene Jackson; and brother, Dieter Jackson. Pattie is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Jackson.
Patti was employed by Denali Federal Credit Union and was also a flight attendant for Mark Air and Reeve Aleutian Airways.
A celebration of life service for Patti will be held at Janssen Funeral Homes, 737 E Street in Anchorage, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. Former colleagues, family and friends are invited to come, remember and celebrate. Immediately after the service the burial will be held at Anchorage Memorial Park.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019